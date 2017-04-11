Forbes Values Cubs At $2.68B, 4th-Most In MLB

April 11, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Forbes

(CBS) Following a World Series championship, the Cubs are worth an estimated $2.68 billion, according to Forbes.

That makes the Cubs the fourth-most valuable franchise in MLB in Forbes’ annual report. The Yankees are worth the most at $3.7 billion, followed by the Dodgers ($2.75 billion) and Red Sox ($2.7 billion).

The Cubs have increased in value by 22 percent year-over-year, per Forbes. In March 2016, Forbes valued the Cubs at $2.2 billion.

The White Sox were valued at $1.35 billion, which was the 15th-most in MLB. That represented about a 29 percent increase is worth year-over-year, Forbes reported.

The average MLB team is worth $1.54 billion, which is an increase of 19 percent over a year ago, per Forbes. Forbes cited more lucrative local television contracts as one big reason for the spike in growth.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia