Police: Man Body-Slammed Officer After Tirade At Gizmo’s Fun Factory

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was facing felony charges, after allegedly going on a profanity-laced tirade at Gizmo’s Fun Factory in Orland Park, and body-slamming an off-duty police officer who escorted him out of the building.

Orland Park police said 33-year-old Carlos Kehl began causing a disturbance at the indoor amusement park Saturday afternoon, and was yelling and swearing in front of a lobby full of children.

After management asked him to leave, Kehl allegedly berated and spit on two security officers who tried to calm him down.

Police said Kehl then walked to the parking lot, and when the security officers – two off-duty cops – followed him outside to wait for Orland Park Police, he spit on one officer’s face and body-slammed him to the ground.

When the second officer tried to intervene, Kehl allegedly put him in a headlock and took a swing at him before the other officer used pepper spray to subdue him.

A witness recorded part of the attack on camera. In the video, a woman can be heard screaming “Carlos, stop it! Stop it! Stop it!” A child also can be heard wailing “Daddy! Daddy!”

Orland Park police arrested Kehl when they arrived on the scene. He has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, and one misdemeanor count of assault.

Kehl was being held on $500,000 bail.