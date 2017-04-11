Rauner Travels State To ‘Communicate With People Of IL. In Person’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. Bruce Rauner is on a campaign-style fly-around of Illinois to talk about the budget. But he says he’s not campaigning right now.
Rauner’s first stop on Tuesday was at NOW Foods in Bloomingdale, which is a place he visited during his first run for office.
His campaign paid for and announced this fly-around, but the Gov. steadfastly refused to call this a kickoff to his reelection campaign.
“This trip is not an election announcement; it’s traveling the state to communicate with the people of Illinois in person – because these are wonderful people,” Rauner said. “I work for everyone in this room, whether they’re democrats or republicans. I want all of you to have a better future.”
Still in a campaign-style speech, Rauner sounded all of his themes about shaking up Illinois government, including getting a balanced budget with, as he always says, needed reforms.