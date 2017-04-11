Uber Driver Shot

(CBS) – A female Uber driver was shot in the leg Tuesday evening while transporting a passenger.
The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Cermak in Chinatown around 6 p.m. Chicago police say a dark-colored van pulled up alongside the Uber and started shooting before speeding away.
The passenger in the back seat ran out of the car in the moments following the shooting, police said. The passenger wasn’t injured.
The 41-year-old driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The motive for this shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.
An Uber spokesperson said: “We’ve spoken to the driver and we are grateful and relieved that she is okay after such a frightening experience.”