United CEO Sorry For “Horrific Event” After Man Dragged Off Flight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after accusing a passenger who was dragged off a flight of being “disruptive and belligerent,” United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for what he called a “truly horrific event,” and vowed to “fix what’s broken so this never happens again.”

The man was forcibly removed from United Airlines flight 3411 at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday, after passengers had boarded the flight to Louisville, but the flight crew then needed to find four passengers to give up their seats for airline employees that needed to get on the plane. One man refused to give up his seat when United picked four people at random to remove from the plane, and employees called security to help get him off.

Passengers posted videos of the incident on social media as a Chicago Department of Aviation officer forcibly removed the man from his seat and dragged him off the plane by his arms.

Tuesday afternoon, Munoz sent a note to employees apologizing for the incident.

“A message from Oscar: I’m sorry. We will fix this. Dear Team, The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened. Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way. I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right. It’s never too late to do the right thing. I have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what’s broken so this never happens again. This will include a thorough review of crew movement, our policies for incentivizing volunteers in these situations, how we handle oversold situations and an examination of how we partner with airport authorities and local law enforcement. We’ll communicate the results of our review by April 30th. I promise you we will do better. Sincerely, Oscar”

The apology was a major reversal from just one day earlier, when Munoz appeared to defend the employees involved, and claimed the passenger was “disruptive and belligerent.”

“As you will read, this situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help. Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this. While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right,” Munoz said. “When we approached one of these passengers to explain apologetically that he was being denied boarding, he raised his voice and refused to comply with crew member instructions,” Munoz said. “He was approached a few more times after that in order to gain his compliance to come off the aircraft, and each time he refused and became more and more disruptive and belligerent.”

United Airlines stock dropped more than 3.5 percent in early trading Tuesday, but rebounded somewhat by the afternoon, and was down only 1.5 percent as of 2:15 p.m. Chicago time.

Meantime, the chairman of the Chicago City Council Committee on Aviation has scheduled a public hearing on the incident for Thursday at City Hall, and is calling on representatives from United and the Chicago Department of Aviation to testify.

The officer who dragged the man off the plane has since been placed on leave, and the Chicago Department of Aviation has said his actions “are obviously not condoned.”