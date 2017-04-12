15 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two 12-year-old boys were among 15 people wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

The boys and a 66-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting at 2:41 p.m. in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. They were in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick when a vehicle drove by and someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. One of the boys was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the left leg. Both were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital. All three of their conditions were stabilized.

The two boys live in the Marshall Field Gardens apartments in the same block where the shooting happened, according to Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd). The 66-year-old man is a maintenance employee of the privately managed apartment building. Witnesses said the intended target was a local person involved in gang activity and drug sales, according to Hopkins, who said that area has seen a recent increase in drive-up narcotic sales.

Tuesday’s latest shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 21-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of West Augusta when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in the left leg, police said. She took herself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was laster transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

At 9:36 p.m., a 34-year-old man was inside an apartment in the 6700 block of South Clyde in the South Shore neighborhood when another male took out a handgun and opened fire, police said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. She was walking on the sidewalk about 9:05 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Adams when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was shot in the right hip and took herself to Loretto Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting at 7:16 p.m. in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood. A 54-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were in a vehicle traveling west in the 500 block of West 107th Street when someone fired shots from a black vehicle heading in the opposite direction, police said. They both suffered graze wounds to the head, and the man also suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm. They took themselves to Roseland Community Hospital, where both of their conditions stabilized.

An Uber driver was shot in the leg at 5:52 p.m. in the South Side Armour Square neighborhood, authorities said. The 41-year-old woman was driving a male passenger in the 300 block of West Cermak when someone fired multiple shots from a dark-colored vehicle that pulled alongside them. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, and the passenger was unharmed. An Uber spokesperson said the ride-hailing company spoke to the driver and is grateful she is OK.

About 3:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the back, hip and knee in the 5100 block of West Washington in a separate Austin neighborhood attack, police said. The victim said an unknown vehicle fired shots. He drove himself to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood where his condition stabilized.

At 1:29 p.m., a 34-year-old was standing outside in the 6800 block of South Prairie in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side when a tan car approached and someone in the back seat fired shots, striking him in the upper right thigh, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at 12:03 p.m. in Austin. He was walking in the 1000 block of North Waller when a silver car approached and a passenger fired shots, police said. The boy was shot in the back and left eye and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the left side of the abdomen in the 5000 block of West Adams in another Austin attack, police said. He was listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Earlier Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was caught in crossfire in Armour Square. He standing on a porch about 2:35 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Wentworth while two males were firing shots at each other nearby, police said. The man was shot in the knee and taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. A 27-year-old man was standing at a bus stop in the 5800 block of South State Street when someone shot him in the ankle, police said. He was treated and released from St. Bernard Hospital.

On Monday, three people were killed, including a Cook County criminal court judge, and 12 others were wounded in shootings across the city. More than 840 people have been shot in the city this year.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)