Chicago’s Adler Planetarium Offers Free Earth Day Programs

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Adler Planetarium is celebrating Earth Day with special programs and free admission for Illinois residents.
The planetarium is holding its second-annual Earthfest on April 22. That’s the same day countries around the globe mark the start of the modern environmental movement.
In a news release Tuesday, planetarium officials say the event will “celebrate the planet we call home” and include discussions “about protecting it for generations to come.”
Earthfest events will include a conversation with Adler astronomers about climate change and the screening of a documentary on light pollution.
Programs for kids include a reading of the book “Curious George Plants a Tree.”
