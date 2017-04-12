Chicago’s Adler Planetarium Offers Free Earth Day Programs

April 12, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Adler Planetarium, Earth Day

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Adler Planetarium is celebrating Earth Day with special programs and free admission for Illinois residents.

The planetarium is holding its second-annual Earthfest on April 22. That’s the same day countries around the globe mark the start of the modern environmental movement.

earthfest17 web hero desktop Chicagos Adler Planetarium Offers Free Earth Day Programs

Earthfest (Credit: Adler Planetarium)

In a news release Tuesday, planetarium officials say the event will “celebrate the planet we call home” and include discussions “about protecting it for generations to come.”

Earthfest events will include a conversation with Adler astronomers about climate change and the screening of a documentary on light pollution.

Programs for kids include a reading of the book “Curious George Plants a Tree.”

(TM and © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia