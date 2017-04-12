Cars Stolen From Hertz Rental Lot At O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several cars were stolen from a rental car company parking lot Wednesday morning at O’Hare International Airport.
Police said the cars were stolen around 2:50 a.m. from the Hertz rental lot at O’Hare.
A Hertz employee said the thieves got away with between 8 and 10 cars. A co-worker tried to stop the thieves by blocking the exit with another car, but at least one of the thieves rammed it with a stolen vehicle, creating an opening for all the stolen cars to get out.
The Hertz employee said cars are stolen all the time from the lot, because it is a “Choose & Go” facility, so keys are left in the cars.
Hertz will contact police later, after confirming exactly which cars were stolen.