Cubs Ring Bearers ‘Cannot Even Fathom’ Special Championship Moment

CHICAGO (CBS) — Today will be a day that 20 lucky Cubs fans won’t forget, as they present players and coaches with their World Series championship rings at Wrigley Field.

The rings arrived under heavy security yesterday; delivered by an armored truck, escorted by armed security guards, who carried the rings in large lockboxes.

The rings have 108 diamonds, marking each year since the Cubs’ previous World Series win.

The Cubs held a contest to select 20 “ring bearers” to help deliver the rings before tonight’s game against the Dodgers.

Melissa Hurd said she still can’t believe she was among those picked for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I cannot even begin to fathom what that moment is going to be like. I won’t tell my husband this, but it kind of compares to my wedding day with the emotions and anticipation of it all. I just know that there are so many deserving fans out there, and I just feel so grateful that I was chosen for this opportunity, and I will represent all of them the best I can,” she said.

The Cubs were looking for fans with authentic passion and enthusiasm to be the ring bearers.

Two fans from Indiana made the cut, including 86-year-old Erv Schreiber, of Indianapolis.

“When you think of the number of people that would have sent in, what chance do I have? If you ever want to know what faith, hope, and patience looks like, you’re looking at it. I’m a Cub fan. That should tell you,” he told CBS 4 in Indianapolis.

Schreiber was nominated by his grandson, Paul, who put together a short video for the contest.

“Kinda Willy Wonka odds of winning, but I felt like, with grandpa’s story and his history, I thought the source material was pretty rich,” Paul said.

Tom Wakefield, 48, of Brownsburg, Ind., also won one of the 20 spots. He said he thought it was a joke when he found out the Cubs chose him.

“I’m not Erv, I’m not 86 and waiting for this thing to happen. So I kind of look at it (as) I’m gonna represent the average Joe,” he said. “I hope I don’t throw up, quite frankly,”

Retired Cubs catcher David Ross will return to Wrigley Field to receive his ring, and he’ll throw out the first pitch and sing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” at the 7th inning stretch.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m.