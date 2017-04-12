LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Holland Takes No-Hit Bid Into 6th, Chisox Beat Indians 2-1

April 12, 2017 8:30 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Derek Holland, MLB

CLEVELAND (AP) — Derek Holland held Cleveland hitless until the sixth inning and late fill-in Matt Davidson had a two-run single that helped the Chicago White Sox beat the Indians 2-1 Wednesday night.

Holland (1-1) gave up a leadoff double to Francisco Lindor in the sixth. The White Sox lefty struck out four, walked four and threw 101 pitches in six innings.

Holland is 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA in five starts at Progressive Field. He is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts against Cleveland.

David Robertson pitched the ninth for his first save.

Davidson, added to the lineup when third baseman Todd Frazier was scratched with flu-like symptoms, drove in two runs with a single in the second.

Danny Salazar (0-1), who struck out 11, matching a career high, in six innings.

