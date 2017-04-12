Man Charged In Series Of South Suburb Car Burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year old man has been arrested for a series of suspected car burglaries in the south suburbs.
Police say Joel Brooks, a Flossmoor resident, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly breaking into and burglarizing more than 20 cars.
The alleged break-ins happened in Hazel Crest and Flossmoor early Tuesday morning.
Hazel Crest police were first called by a witness who had seen a man entering vehicles along 185th and Meadow Lane. When the car burglar was spotted by the witness, he allegedly pointed a gun at the witness who ran away and called police.
A description of the suspect was broadcasted and Flossmoor police recognized that person as the same individual who was just arrested for a similar break-in of a car in that suburb. In the Flossmoor incident, according to Hazel Crest police, the suspect also pointed a gun at a witness.
Police say that, when Brooks was arrested, he had a stolen gun on him.