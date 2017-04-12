Nets To Be Without 6 Players, Including 2 Leading Scorers, Against Playoff-Hunting Bulls

(CBS) Searching for a win in their regular-season finale on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff berth, the Bulls are catching a break.
The league-worst Nets (20-61) will be without six players, including their two leading scorers and three of their top five. Three are sitting out for rest reasons: leading scorer Brook Lopez (20.5 points per game), starting point guard Jeremy Lin (14.5 points) and forward Trevor Booker (10.0 points), who has split time as a starter and key reserve this season. Quincy Acy (ankle), Joe Harris (shoulder) and Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) will be out with injuries.
The Nets are a league-worst 20-61 and are resting those three key players despite having an off day Tuesday and a five-month offseason waiting after the conclusion of Wednesday’s game.
The Bulls and Heat are tied for the eighth and final playoff spot at 40-41, with Chicago holding the tiebreaker. So the Bulls will reach the postseason with a win or a Heat loss against the Wizards. Miami reaches the playoffs with a win and a Chicago loss.
The Bulls could still grab the seventh seed with a win and a Pacers loss to the Hawks. Chicago is 2-1 against Brooklyn this season, with the loss coming 107-106 on the road just last Saturday.
As for the Bulls’ injury situation, they could be with starting point guard Rajon Rondo, who has missed the last three games with a sprained right wrist. Otherwise, Chicago is healthy.