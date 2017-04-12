No Charges Filed Against Father Who Fatally Shot Son In Argument Over Walking The Dog

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death in an argument with his father over who was going to walk the dog Sunday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.
Donald Johnson, 22, and his 43-year-old father shot each other about 8:20 a.m. during an argument in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
Johnson, who lived in the neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 9:16 a.m., authorities said. The older man was listed in critical condition.
Two weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.
No charges have been filed against the older man as of Wednesday morning, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
