Person Charged In Murder Of Cook County Judge: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have charged 37-year-old Joshua Smith in connection with the murder of Judge Raymond Myles.
The community was severely shaken when the judge was murdered early Monday morning outside his home. It happened when his female companion was shot in the leg by the suspect and when the judge came to help, she could be heard screaming, ‘Don’t kill him. Don’t kill him.’ But the man shot the judge multiple times.
The Chicago alderman who represents the West Chesterfield community where Judge Myles was murdered says the judge may have been a target.
“I’ve been talking to police, talking to a few people in the community and I don’t believe this is just a random act of violence,” said Alderman Anthony Beale.