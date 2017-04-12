Police Find Car That Fled Judge’s Murder Scene

CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators have recovered a car seen fleeing the scene after Cook County Judge Raymond Myles was shot and killed earlier this week, and police expect charges could be filed by Thursday.

Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro confirmed officers found the car Tuesday.

The gunman who shot and killed Myles Monday morning, and also wounded a female companion of the judge, was seen getting into a car after the attack. Officers on patrol spotted the car Tuesday, but the person who was driving it at the time was not involved in the shooting, according to Navarro.

Meantime, police continued to question a person who was taken into custody Tuesday. Navarro said he expected charges to be filed by Thursday.

Investigators also were questioning other people connected to the vehicle.

Myles and his female companion, a 52-year-old woman, were getting ready to go to the gym early Monday morning, when his friend walked out of his home in the 9400 block of South Forest Avenue, and crossed paths with a man holding a gun.

Police said the gunman and the woman exchanged words, and he shot her in the leg. When Myles ran out to investigate, he also exchanged words with the gunman, who shot him several times, and then fled the scene, police said.

Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting, but detectives reportedly were checking a restraining order by the judge’s female companion against a former boyfriend, and whether the judge was a target because of a ruling he made in a case.

Court officials would not say if the judge has ever reported being threatened, but there was no indication he was receiving any extra security at his home.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), who represents the West Chesterfield neighborhood, said he believes Myles might have been targeted.

“I’ve been talking to police, talking to a few people in the community and I don’t believe this is just a random act of violence,” said Alderman Anthony Beale.

“I don’t want to put too much out there, I don’t want to jeopardize the investigation, because it is still an ongoing investigation,” he tells CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker. “I want to let the investigation play out.”

Police also have been reviewing video from police surveillance cameras and private security systems near the scene, hoping to find images of the killer.