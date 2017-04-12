Rising Country Stars, Delta Rae Share The Secret Of Great-Grandmother’s Apple Crisp Recipie

April 12, 2017 12:18 AM

It’s never too early for wine as the ladies from Delta Rae joined Kimmie Caruba in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen this afternoon.

Brittany shared her great-grandmother’s apple crisp recipe and told stories of how the famous pie has become the band’s favorite go-to treat!

Trust us, this dessert is as sweet as the harmonies on their new four-song EP, A Long and Happy Life.

Delta Rae Apple Crisp Recipe

    Ingredients:

• 6-8 organic Granny Smith Apples, peeled/cored/sliced 1/4 inch thick
• 1 tsp of cinnamon
• 14 tbsp of organic salted butter
• 1/4 cup of water
• 2 cups of organic sugar
• 1.5 cups of organic flour

    Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
• Peel and core the apples and cut in slices 1Ž4” thick. Prepare enough to make 4 cups.
• Put apples into buttered casserole dish.
• Mix water and cinnamon and pour over the apples.
• Mix together the flour and sugar until it looks like a crumble. Spread over apples.
• Bake in oven for 1 hour or until brown.

