State Lawmakers Say Compromise Is Needed For Resolved Budget Impasse

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some suburban state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they share the fear that the budget impasse in Springfield won’t be resolved before the 2018 election for Governor. But, they are also using the “C” word: Compromise.
Naperville Republican State Representative Grant Wehrli feels lawmakers aren’t doing their jobs by allowing the budget standoff to continue, but he hopes both sides see the light. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“Well we all have a responsibility in this, but we also have divided government and that’s going to take compromise and that’s going to require all of us sitting down at a table and understanding that we all have a job to do,” Wehrli said. “And not point fingers at each other.”
Villa Park Senator Thomas Cullerton, a Democrat, said Republicans and Democrats can’t justify universities running out of funds.
“The necessity to get a budget, not only on the legislature side, but on the governor’s side should be eminent,” Cullerton said. “Because, having universities, any university in this state close that is a publicly funded university, looks terrible for everybody.”
But Republican State Senator Michael Connelly from Naperville suggests the definition of compromise is in dispute.
“I think the voters, they want – they’ve got divided government, they want divided government. The Governor said they have to have reform. I’ll consider revenue, but I have to have reform and until such time those reforms are accepted we are going to be in this position,” Connelly said.
A position could last until the gubernatorial election.