Uber Driver Shot In Chinatown: Rattled But Returning To Ride Share

CHICAGO (CBS) — A female Uber driver was shot in the leg Tuesday evening while transporting a passenger.

While she is grateful to be alive, her livelihood is on the line.

The 41-year-old driver, who did not want to share her name, started driving for the transportation company the night the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.

“I got broken in real fast,” she recalls.

But one of her rides ended abruptly in the 300 block of West Cermak in Chinatown around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

A dark-colored van pulled up alongside the Uber and started shooting before speeding away.

“I was at the stoplight, and I turn back, and when I turned this way, all I seen was the guns pointing at me and fire coming out of them. I got down as far as I could but I was hit.”

The driver has troubling sitting now.

Chicago Police said she was not the intended target, but an innocent bystander.

“I’m now kind of scared to go out there,” she said.

Repairs are not only needed to her car, but also to her body and mind — something, she says, is hard to afford with six kids and one grandchild.

“This was like the best thing that ever happened to me as far as a job that I like. I love this job.”

The passenger in the back seat ran out of the car in the moments following the shooting, police said. The passenger wasn’t injured.

An Uber spokesperson said: “We’ve spoken to the driver and we are grateful and relieved that she is okay after such a frightening experience.”

According to police, the motive for this shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.