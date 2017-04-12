Two More Officers In United Passenger Removal Placed On Leave

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two additional aviation officers involved in the decision to drag a passenger off a United Airlines plane over the weekend have been placed on administrative leave.

“The Chicago Department of Aviation continues reviewing the details surrounding the incident,” said Aviation Department spokeswoman Karen Pride. “As part of our review, two additional officers have been placed on administrative leave until further notice.”

The officers’ union contract prohibits the city from releasing their names, Pride said.

Dr. David Dao was dragged off a flight from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday, after the crew tried to find four passengers willing to give up their seats to allow four United employees to get on the flight.

No one volunteered, despite United’s offers of up to $800. Dao refused to leave on his own when he was chosen at random to get off the plane.

In an interview on “Good Morning America” on ABC, United CEO Oscar Munoz vowed his airline would never again have police remove a paid customer from a plane if no one decides to leave voluntarily based on financial incentives.

“We are not going to put a law enforcement official to take them off there,” Munoz said. “To remove a booked, paid, seating passenger; we can’t do that.”

Additionally, new cell phone video shows Dao speaking on the phone as a Chicago Department of Aviation security officer tried to get him to leave the plane.

Dao, seemingly calm, stood firm that he was not getting off.

“Sir, we’ll have to drag you,” the Aviation security officer can be heard saying.

Dao informed the officer that he’s a physician and had to get back to Louisville to see patients Monday morning.

“No, I’m not going. I am not going,” Dao said. “Well, you can then drag me. I don’t go. I’m not going. I’m staying right here.”

We know what happened next.

“That is not who our family at United is. You saw us at a bad moment,” Munoz said.

Munoz vowed to review the use of “law enforcement aboard aircraft” and the “compensation program” that offers incentives to give up your seat.

Still, outside O’Hare, protests continued on Wednesday. The Reverend Jesse Jackson carried a sign that read,”Beat your competition, not your customers.”

Dao’s attorney’s filed an emergency petition on Wednesday asking that “surveillance video, cockpit voice recordings, passenger and crew lists, and personnel files be preserved and protected.”

His attorneys, along with some of his family members, are scheduled to talk to reporters Thursday.

United recently announced that every passenger who was on flight 3411 last Sunday will now get their money back.