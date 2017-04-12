Victory Jewlery For The Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) — The World Series champions received their hardware on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.
Prior to their game against the Dodgers, Cubs players, coaches and front office members were presented with their championship rings, which are loaded with 108 white diamonds surrounding the bezel to represent the years in between the franchise’s titles. In all, there are 214 diamonds in the rings, which are 5.5 karats.
In all, 1,908 rings and pins will be distributed to players, coaches, ownership, executives, front office associates, ballpark staff, partners and Hall of Fame alumni, the Cubs said.