Bulls-Celtics 1st-Round Series Schedule

April 13, 2017
Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics

(CBS) With a 112-73 rout of the league-worst Nets on Wednesday night, the Bulls clinched a playoff berth and set up a first-round series with the top-seeded Celtics.

The teams split four regular-season games, with each winning twice at home. Here’s a look at the first-round schedule, with as much information that’s been announced. All times are CT.

Game 1: Bulls at Celtics, Sunday 4/16, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Bulls at Celtics, Tuesday 4/18, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Celtics at Bulls, Friday 4/21, 6 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Celtics at Bulls, Sunday 4/23, 5:30 p.m., TNT
*Game 5: Bulls at Celtics, Wednesday 4/26
*Game 6: Celtics at Bulls, Friday 4/28
*Game 7:Bulls at Celtics, Sunday 4/30

* — if necessary

