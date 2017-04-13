View From Space: Chicago In 2016 And 2012

April 13, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, NASA, night, Satellite

CHICAGO (CBS) — NASA has released the latest images of our planet at night, providing the clearest views yet from space after dark.

Among the images: A comparison of Chicago from 2012.

chicago 2012 View From Space: Chicago In 2016 And 2012

Chicago at night 2012. (Credit: NASA)

And Chicago from 2016.

chicago 2016 View From Space: Chicago In 2016 And 2012

Chicago from space, 2016. (Credit: NASA)

Can you spot the difference? (Click on the images to enlarge them.)

Did you notice the thin white line in the 2016 image, between Rockford and the northwest suburbs closer to the city?

That’s what the expanded Jane Addams Tollway (Interstate 90) looks like from space. Since 2012, IDOT has widened the road, in some places to eight lanes and in other locations to six lanes, over 60 miles.

Broadening the perspective, here is a composite of the world at night:

world at night View From Space: Chicago In 2016 And 2012

The world at night. (Credit: NASA)

And a sweeping image of the United States.

2016 north america usa View From Space: Chicago In 2016 And 2012

The United States at night. (Credit: NASA)

