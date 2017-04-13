1 Dead, 1 Critically Wounded In Clearing Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and another was critically injured early Thursday, when a car and a garbage truck collided in the Clearing neighborhood.
Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. near 63rd and Harlem.
The 30-year-old man who was driving was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition. A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, but that victim’s age and gender were not immediately available Thursday morning.
The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the cause of the crash.