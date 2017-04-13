Cubs World Series Ring For Fans: Limited Supply, Major-League Price

The company that’s making the official World Championship rings for the Chicago Cubs predicts the limited edition version it made for fans will sell out in ten days – despite a major-league price tag.
The ring that the Cubs themselves have gotten is crammed full of diamonds, rubies and sapphires; the words “We Never Quit,” and the date and time the championship was won. Also, there is actually an image of a goat on the inner band.
The stripped-down version of the ring that fans can buy is 25 percent smaller and doesn’t have as many stones or as much wording.
Chris Poitras, vice president of Jostens, the company that makes the rings, says sales are climbing.
“There’s only 108 of these being made, and once we sell all these 108, there will be no more available. Those went on sale last night and I think we’ll be through with those in the next 10 days,” he said Thursday.
The price: $10,800. Which is, of course, 108 (as in years since the last World Series win) times 100.
Jostens has other Cubs World Series-related jewelry for sale.