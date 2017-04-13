Man Dragged Off United Flight Had Concussion, Broken Nose, Lawyer Says

CHICAGO (CBS) — The attorney for Dr. David Dao, the man dragged off a United Airlines flight on Sunday, said his client suffered a “significant concussion,” a broken nose, and lost two teeth in the incident at O’Hare International Airport.

Three Chicago Department of Aviation security officers pulled Dao out of his seat and dragged him down the aisle after he refused to give up his seat voluntarily. The airline had sought volunteers to take another flight so four United employees could get to Louisville to crew another plane on Monday.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio said Dao emigrated from Vietnam after surviving the Vietnam War.

“He said that being dragged down the aisle was more horrifying than what he experienced in Vietnam,” Demetrio said.

Demetrio said Dao was released from the hospital Wednesday night.

He said Dao suffered a “significant concussion” and a broken nose, and lost two front teeth as a result of being forcibly removed from the plane. He also said Dao has “not a lick” of memory of going back on the airplane after he was dragged off.

Dao’s daughter, Crystal Pepper, said the family is grateful for the “huge outpouring of prayers, love and concern from all over the world” since video of the incident went viral.

“What happened to my dad should have never happened to any human being, regardless of the circumstance. We were horrified and shocked and sickened to learn what happened to him and to see what happened to him,” Pepper said. “He’s a loving grandfather, and at the end of the day, that’s person we’re trying to protect.”

Dao’s attorney said there will “probably” be a lawsuit over the incident.

“If you’re going to eject a passenger, under no circumstances can it be done with unreasonable force or violence,” Demetrio said.

Demetrio said airlines like United owe passengers “the highest duty of care to provide protection and safety” to passengers, but “that was not done in this case.”

“For a long time, airlines – united in particular – have bullied us. They have treated us less than maybe we deserve,” Demetrio said.

Demetrio also said he believes United CEO Oscar Munoz’s public apology on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday was “staged.” He said he believes Munoz was caught off guard when asked if Dao did anything wrong to warrant being dragged off the plane, noting he hesitated before saying no.

“Initially he backed up his people, and that may be a big part of the problem,” Demetrio said. “It’s us against them. Well, we’re them, and this lawsuit … will create a national discussion and an an international discussion on how we’re going to be treated.”