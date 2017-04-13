Man, 43, Missing From Little Village Since February

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 43-year old Little Village man last seen in February was reported missing Wednesday.
Roy Wilson was last seen Feb. 14 and was reported missing from the 2600 block of West 23rd Street, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.
Wilson may be in the Pilsen or Uptown neighborhoods, according to police.
Wilson was described as a 5-foot-9, 160 pound white man with blue eyes and brown hair, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
