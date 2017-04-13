White Sox Place Geovany Soto On DL, Call Up Kevan Smith

April 13, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Geovany Soto, Kevan Smith

(CBS) The White Sox have placed catcher Geovany Soto on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, they announced Thursday morning.

In a corresponding move, Chicago recalled catcher Kevan Smith from Triple-A Charlotte.

The 34-year-old Soto was hitting .267 (4-of-15) with three homers and five RBIs in five games early in this season. Smith, 28, was hitting .438 (7-of-16) at Triple-A with nine RBIs in four games.

Smith appeared in seven games for the White Sox in 2016, his first in the big leagues.

