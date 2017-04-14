Chicago Police See New Twist On Auto Thefts

(CBS) — Police seek two car thieves on the near West Side who trick their victims before making off with their autos.
Call it “smash and grab” in traffic.
The thieves rear-end the victim’s auto. Police say the scar-faced driver pretends to begin exchanging information while his accomplice climbs into the other auto, using the passenger door.
Suddenly, both speed off, leaving the victim behind.
They struck first at 5:25 p.m. April 7 on the 1100 block of South Racine Avenue and more recently at 7:30 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of North Damen Avenue.
Police urge victims to call 911, look for witnesses and get a good description of the thieves and their car.