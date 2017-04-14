Cupich To Lead Anti-Violence Walk On Good Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cardinal Blase Cupich was marking Good Friday by leading an anti-violence march in the Englewood neighborhood.
At 10:30 a.m., the cardinal will lead a Stations of the Cross procession at St. Benedict The African East Catholic Church at 66th and Stewart.
Cupich will walk the 14 stations of the cross in honor of the crucifixion of Jesus. The mini-pilgrimage pays tribute to Jesus’ death by remembering the moments leading up to his crucifixion.
Along the way, the cardinal and other participants will stop to remember those who lost their lives to violence in Chicago.
Cupich will be joined by the leader of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Pope Francis has praised Cupich’s commitment to promoting nonviolence, and said he’ll join the cardinal in praying for the victims of violence in Chicago on Good Friday.