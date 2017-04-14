Get Bumped Off Delta Flight, Get Up To $10,000

(CBS) – Last year, Delta got more passengers to give up their seats than any other U.S. airline, partly by paying more. Now, they’re upping the ante.
Delta is now dangling up to nearly $10,000 for passengers who are bumped. It comes on the heels of those disturbing videos showing a United passenger’s forced removed from a full flight at O’Hare last weekend.
In an internal e-mail obtained by the Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 if passengers will give up seats on an overbooked flight — up from an $800 maximum.
Supervisors can now offer $9,950 — up from $1,350.
Delta paid an average of $1,100 in compensation to each passenger denied seats in 2015 and 2016, the Associated Press reported. Southwest paid just over $750, United about 560, and American about the same.
Other major airlines have not said whether they will raise their ceilings as well.