Wisconsin Man Caught After Manhunt Prompted By Manifesto, Stolen Guns

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wisconsin man accused of stealing firearms from a gun store and sending an anti-religious manifesto to the White House has been captured.
Joseph Jakubowski, 32, was spotted camping Thursday night on a farm in Readstown, about 160 miles west of Milwaukee, and was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Friday, police said.
“He was almost in a survivalist type tent; had been there for a while, and when approached by SWAT teams, he surrendered to the authorities,” Janesville Police Chief David Moore said.
Authorities had been searching for Jakubowski since he allegedly robbed a gun shop in Janesville on April 4.
“There were weapons at the campsite. A number of handguns and a long gun,” Moore said.
Jakubowski allegedly sent a 161-page manifesto to President Donald Trump after the gun store robbery. In the manifesto, he made non-specific threats towards schools and public officials using the stolen weapons.
No shots were fired when Jakubowski was arrested.
“I can tell you that, in Janesville, it is a very good Friday. We have officers that are happy and relieved, and a community that is put at ease,” Moore said.