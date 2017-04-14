New Bears QB Mike Glennon Getting Comfortable In Chicago

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mike Glennon has started his Bears career with a perfect passer rating after throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field.

It wasn’t a strike down the middle, but rather a high spiral that would’ve hit Justin Grimm in coverage. Of course, one can forgive Glennon, who hadn’t thrown a baseball in over a decade before preparing for his moment Friday afternoon. He’s been plenty busy lately.

After signing with the Bears in March, Glennon got right to work becoming acclimated with his new team. The first step was acquiring cell phone numbers for each member of the offense and building those relationships. Recently, Glennon gathered targets Cameron Meredith and Markus Wheaton at Deerfield High School for throwing sessions. He even treated them to a Bulls game.

Glennon moves his young family into a house next week and gets to work as the Bears reconvene at Halas Hall for offseason workouts. He’s eager begin building with his new teammates.

“It’s been a month — it feels like it’s taken a while to finally get started,” Glennon said. “So I’m just looking forward to really being part of the team and getting to do some football stuff. It’ll be great.”

Upon signing with the Bears, general manager Ryan Pace made it clear that Glennon is the team’s starting quarterback for 2017. Glennon came to the Bears after four years with the Buccaneers, where he lost out on his starting job when Jameis Winston was drafted first overall in 2015.

Glennon has embraced a new opportunity and the chance to again be a starting quarterback. Meanwhile, the Bears are likely to select a developmental quarterback in the upcoming draft.

“I have no idea what will happen,” Glennon said. “I’m sure I’ll watch (the draft) as a casual fan just like everyone else just to see who we take, but that’s not really a concern of mine right now. I’m just focused on getting started.”

Next for Glennon will be developing a relationship with the Bears coaching staff. He’s not permitted to obtain a playbook, and his routes with Meredith and Wheaton have been basic.

When workouts begin next week, Glennon will already have a grasp on his leadership role as Bears quarterback.

“The introductions are over with,” Glennon said. “I know them all, I know them a little personally, and just a little bit of chemistry. It’s not a whole lot but at least we got familiar with each other a bit on the field as well.”

Glennon was greeted to a warm ovation at Wrigley Field. There were well wishers waiting, from fans to the Cubs’ Joe Maddon, Jed Hoyer and Jake Arrieta.

The Cubs just won the World Series, and their celebration has been ongoing this opening week at Wrigley Field. Their banners have been raised and the rings have been worn.

While the frenzy has been busy in Wrigleyville, Glennon and the Bears want to create their own excitement in Chicago.

“You can see how excited the fans are,” Glennon said. “Hopefully we can do that with the Bears.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.