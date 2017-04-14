White Sox Edge Twins 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dylan Covey allowed one run on five hits while pitching into the sixth inning of his big league debut and Matt Davidson hit a solo home run in the seventh to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.
Covey walked three and struck out one in 5 1-3 innings. Davidson’s third homer of the year reached the upper deck in right field off Twins reliever Ryan Pressly (0-1) and David Robertson picked up his second save.
Dan Jennings (1-0) pitched one inning of scoreless relief.
Covey wasn’t the only White Sox player to make his big league debut on Friday night. Left fielder Willy Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and doubled in his first at-bat, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.
He was also a part of history, with the White Sox becoming the first team to start three players with the same last name in the outfield. Avisail Garcia, who had two hits, started in right field and Leury Garcia was in center. The three are not related.
