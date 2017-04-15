Bears Re-Sign LB Sam Acho To 1-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have retained depth at linebacker by re-signing Sam Acho on a one-year deal.
Acho, 28, will be entering his third season with the Bears. He had previously played four seasons with the Cardinals.
Acho has played in 82 NFL games, making 45 starts. He recorded 40 tackles, a sack and three tackles for a loss last season while playing a key role as injuries stacked up at outside linebacker. Acho has also served several roles in special teams.
A Texas alum, Acho is considered to be one of the smartest men in the NFL. He was nominated last season as the Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree.
