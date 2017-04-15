McCutchen’s 3-Run Homer 7th Helps Pirates Beat Cubs 8-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning that led the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 8-7 on Saturday.

Pittsburgh has won two straight against the Cubs after going 4-14 against Chicago last season, including 1-8 at Wrigley Field. Francisco Cervelli and Starling Marte also homered for Pittsburgh on a hot, windy afternoon.

Chicago led 6-2 before Marte’s solo drive in the sixth inning off starter Jake Arrieta.

Josh Harrison homered with one out in the seventh against Brian Duensing, and Adam Frazier’s RBI single cut the Pirates’ deficit to 6-5.

Pedro Strop (0-1) walked Marte, and McCutchen homered into the first row of the left-field bleachers for an 8-6 lead.

Kris Bryant cut the deficit in the ninth against Tony Watson with his second home run of the game. Watson struck out Addison Russell with a runner on for his fourth save in as many chances.

Trevor Williams (1-0) pitched a one-hit seventh for the win.

Russell had a double, a triple and three RBIs for the Cubs. Arrieta, coming off wins in his first two starts, allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings as his ERA rose to 2.89.

Pirates starter Tyler Glasnow gave up six runs — four earned — and six hits in five innings.

Chicago took a 4-0 lead in the first as Bryant hit a drive off the video board that would have traveled 451 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to Major League Baseball’s Statcast.

Cervelli had a solo home run in the second and Marte an RBI single in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco (right groin discomfort) was scratched from the starting lineup. Harrison moved from second base to left field, and Alen Hanson started at second. … INF Jody Mercer had the day off after starting the team’s first 10 games at shortstop. Frazier started at shortstop and led off.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (0-0, 1.38 ERA) is set to start the series finale Sunday. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against Chicago.

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (0-0, 1.64) is 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA in eight starts against Pittsburgh.

