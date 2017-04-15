Tax Filing Procrastinators Get A Bonus This Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — You have a few extra days to file your federal and state taxes this year.
Normally, the deadline is on April 15, but because that falls on a Saturday, and Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia, the deadline is on April 187 for both federal and state returns.
“For the 4 million taxpayers who have already filed their 2016 Illinois Individual Income tax returns, and have received refunds totaling over $760 million,” said Terry Horstman, Illinois Department of Revenue.
And it seems about 87 percent of Illinois tax returns were e-filed this year.
After filing your Illinois return, you should get your refund in about four weeks, if you are expecting one.