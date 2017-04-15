Tax Filing Procrastinators Get A Bonus This Year

April 15, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Federal Tax Returns, Jim Gudas, State Taxes, Tax Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — You have a few extra days to file your federal and state taxes this year.

Normally, the deadline is on April 15, but because that falls on a Saturday, and Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia, the deadline is on April 187 for both federal and state returns.

“For the 4 million taxpayers who have already filed their 2016 Illinois Individual Income tax returns, and have received refunds totaling over $760 million,” said Terry Horstman, Illinois Department of Revenue.

And it seems about 87 percent of Illinois tax returns were e-filed this year.

After filing your Illinois return, you should get your refund in about four weeks, if you are expecting one.

