Levine: Was The Cubs’ Magical Year Of 2016 Expected?

By: Bruce Levine

CHICAGO (CBS) — The magical year of 2016 was not expected to be replicated by your Chicago Cubs in the common sense department of baseball. Since we are talking about the Cubs, and their unique hold on the bizarre and curious, anything can be imagined.

A 6-5 start to any season is considered, in most corners, to be a decent beginning. This Joe Maddon directed North Side 25 have played good ball in the early going. The fact that they have been in every game, with a chance in the later innings to win or tie in all eleven contests, is a statement in itself. Opponents should be forewarned around the National league about the defending World Champions competitive nature and resolve.

Competing against the ghost of their own success should be discouraged by all involved with the 2017 Cubs. “It is crazy but we could actually be off to an 11-0 start right now,” Maddon said about his ball club. “We have actually played pretty well. The games have not been bad. That is the razor-thin line between winning and losing. Things have been that close. Every day has kind of been like today’s game (8-7 loss). We have had the lead and given it up. Other games we have been just a little short. I have so much faith in our guys as we kind of catch our second wind post spring training. As we settle down and get our emotions in check from this last week we will be just fine.”

The 17-5 and 25-6 start of 2016 was a historic beginning to a special season that rarely happens for the best of teams. In this case, from game four of the 2016 season, the Cubs never vacated a hold on first place. Being aware of that campaign can be a driving force or a futile attempt at comparisons for this group of players. “It doesn’t matter to us,” Jake Arrieta insists of the two compared seasons. “We won the World Series so there will be questions. That is just natural — it comes with the territory. This is a business of results. Of course, we still expect really good results from the group we have this year. We won the first three series. We will just keep moving ahead. The division games will be tough especially because of the way we played last season.”

Winning games is the only thing that has real meaning for the veteran baseball men. “We had a good team last year and we won,” catcher Miguel Montero said of the 2016 Champs. “This year, I think we still have a really good team. Maybe even better. We haven’t won yet. A lot of things have to go right. Everything has to click together in order to get to the end as a winner. If you compare player to player this year to last year, I believe we have a better team this season.”

Maddon believes not enough credit is given to the opponents and, in particular, the NL Central. “I began looking at that last year — playing against Milwaukee and Cincinnati,” Maddon related. “You could tell both had some really live athletic bodies coming through. With Pittsburg, as they pitch they are going to win. They have a really nice team on the field. St. Louis is St. Louis — it is starting to become equal all the way around. One of the hardest things to do is win a major league baseball game. It really is! I don’t care where you are playing. The way the game is trending — we are getting back to real baseball. It is not just swinging really hard and trying to hit a homerun. Speed is becoming more pertinent. The other groups are getting better. Run prevention is more in vogue. You are now getting a collective clump of the same mindedness.”