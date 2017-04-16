Massive Fights Breaks Out At South Side Carnival

CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive fight involving at least 500 people broke out at a carnival Saturday night on the city’s far South Side.
According to CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross, people at Morgan Park said the fight started around 8 p.m. It broke out in the parking lot of the carnival at Marshfield Plaza. Chaos shortly followed, as hundreds of teenagers then ran through the streets and spilled into nearby stores.
Police responded from a radio call, “Squad, we got another fight going on out here. Everybody’s running.”
Dozens of law enforcement squads from Chicago, Cook County and Blue Island responded. They were reportedly forced to shut down shops in the area for safety reasons.
Witnesses told CBS 2 social media posts about the fight actually fueled its growth, however law enforcement has not confirmed that.
Witnesses saw at least one person taken to a hospital.