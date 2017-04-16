The Easter Bunny Visits La Rabida Children’s Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — They’re not healthy enough to hunt for eggs outside, so the Easter Bunny paid a visit Sunday morning to some sick children at La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

The bunny and staffers at the lakefront hospital handed out about 30 baskets, specifically designed for the young patients and their siblings.

Members of the Hughes family eagerly opened coloring books, bubbles, stuffed animals and other items while their mom, Alyssa, held Josiah Hughes.

Benjamin Hughes says his other children haven’t seen their little brother in six weeks because hospitals ban siblings during flu season.

The gathering also served as a birthday party for Josiah, who will turn one soon.

La Rabida’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Soglin, says they try to give their patients as much of a normal childhood as possible while they’re recovering.

The Easter Bunny wasn’t the only rabbit at the hospital since La Rabida adopted two therapy bunnies last November.

Gus and Charlie wore special Easter ties for the day.