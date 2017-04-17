The Bernstein Brief: Chicago Playoffs Are Upside Down

By Dan Bernstein–

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) One team is desperate and looks slow and confused, while the other rose to steal an unlikely road win and open its first-round playoff series with a surprisingly solid team effort.

One team is still waiting for its most talented and experienced veterans to matter the way that they must, while the other won because the best individual player involved in the game took over when it mattered on both ends.

One team wrapped up the best record in its conference with enough time to afford some rest before the playoffs, while the other had to scramble against also-rans to get out of its own way and secure the eighth and final seed even after too many inexplicably lame performances.

One franchise is still in genuine contention for championships, retaining a valuable core while continuing to develop young talent around it, while the other keeps accidenting its way around, hoping the next thing works enough for people to not get fired.

One team gave up its home advantage by losing twice in the United Center, while the other will return there with an edge of its own after overcoming as emotional an early playoff road atmosphere as we remember.

The Blackhawks are down 2-0 to the Predators, while the Bulls lead 1-0 over the top-seeded Celtics.

Just like we thought.

Dan Bernstein is a co-host of 670 The Score’s “Bernstein and Goff Show” in afternoon drive. You can follow him on Twitter @dan_bernstein and read more of his columns here.