Cubs Activate Carl Edwards Jr. From Bereavement List, Place Tommy La Stella On It

(CBS) The Cubs have activated right-handed reliever C.J. Edwards from the bereavement list and placed infielder Tommy La Stella on it, they announced Monday before opening a home series against the Brewers.
Under MLB rules, La Stella will have to be on the bereavement list for a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven. La Stella is 1-for-4 with one RBI while appearing in six games this season. He’s heading to the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother.
Getting Edwards back will be a welcome sight for the Cubs bullpen, which blew leads in three straight games, all losses, against the Pirates over the weekend. Edwards has been sharp to open the season, throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings.