2 Killed, 43 Wounded In Easter Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least 43 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the Easter holiday weekend.

Most recently, a 33-year-old man was shot on the CTA Red Line platform at the Garfield Station on the South Side. He was arguing with another male on the platform in the 200 block of West Garfield when the male took out a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot in the head and chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released any information on the fatality.

At 2:27 a.m. Sunday, 23-year-old Tywan Anderson and a 19-year-old man were shot by another male while they were standing outside in the 1300 block of South Fairfield in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said. Anderson, whose home address was not known, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:57 a.m. The 19-year-old was shot in the left hand and also taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 12:25 a.m. Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 40-year-old woman was standing with a group of people in a vacant lot in the 300 block of South Kilbourn when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Less than an hour earlier, an 18-year-old man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was driving at 11:27 p.m. Sunday eastbound in the 2300 block of West 58th Street when a gray car pulled alongside his vehicle and someone inside fired shots, striking him in both legs, police said. The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 40 other people were wounded in citywide shootings between 4 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. At least 24 of those victims were shot between 5 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Last weekend, seven men were killed and at least 28 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago. More than 900 people have been shot in the city so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

