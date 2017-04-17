Levine: 3 Former Cubs Receive World Series Rings

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — They came back as a group to receive their hardware.

On Monday evening, former Cubs Travis Wood, Jason Hammel and Jorge Soler — now all members of the Kansas City Royals — each received their 2016 World Series rings ahead of Chicago’s game against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. The three players made the trip on what was an off day for the Royals.

In a classy move by the Cubs, the team made arrangements to fly the three players and their spouses in for a pregame ceremony. By doing so, Wood, Hammel and Soler got their moment in the spotlight in a season in which the Royals don’t play at Wrigley Field.

“I was here for a while,” said Wood, who played for the Cubs from 2012-’16. “It was great seeing the guys today. It was so great that (the Cubs executives) put in the effort and made it work. To bring all three of us back to give us our rings is pretty special.”

Wood and Hammel signed with the Royals as free agents this past offseason, while Soler was traded to Kansas City in a deal that sent closer Wade Davis back to Chicago.

“Last year was one to remember for sure,” Wood said. “I don’t think anyone will forget it. I sure won’t. It was great fun. It was a long journey, so to be here for the payoff is something I cherish.”

