Man Shot And Killed At Garfield Red Line Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Monday at the Garfield station on the CTA Red Line.
Police said a 33-year-old man got into an argument with another man on the platform of the Garfield station around 2:30 a.m., when the second man pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Witnesses said they heard five or six shots.
The victim was shot in the head and chest. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Area Central detectives were investigating. No one was in custody Monday morning.
Red Line trains temporarily bypassed the Garfield station after the shooting, and buses provided shuttle service for customers. Normal service resumed by about 4:45 a.m.