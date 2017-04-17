Renewal For Extra CTA Patrols Gets Preliminary Approval

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago aldermen have given preliminary approval to agreements to assign extra Chicago Police patrols for the Chicago Transit Authority and the Chicago Park District.
The City Council’s Public Safety Committee renewed agreements that would create more police patrols on CTA lines on Chicago Park District land.
Commander Jonathon Johnson, head of finance for the Chicago Police Department, says officers, for example, would volunteer to work overtime to pull the extra shifts.
“The agreement is similar to those as we just discussed regarding Chicago housing authority, Chicago housing authority. CPD officers sign up to work their off duty hours and the agency, in this case the park district, reimburses the city for those expenses.”
The measures go before the full city council members this week.