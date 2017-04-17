Police Ask Drivers To Be Safer With More Motorcycles On The Road

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the weather warming up this spring, police were urging drivers to watch out for motorcycles, but some motorists said bikers also need to respect cars on the road.
Police across the Chicago area said motorcycles are easy for drivers to miss if they aren’t paying attention, but rider Mike Shaughnessy, of Bridgeport, said many drivers don’t give bikers any consideration.
“It’s unreal the way they act out there. They don’t have no respect for bike riders anymore. I mean, just be safe, riders, that’s all I can say,” he said.
Some drivers said they’ve been cut off or passed dangerously by motorcycles.
Police said if drivers and bikers treated each other with more respect, the roads would be safer.