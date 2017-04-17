Woman Found Strangled In Schaumburg

(CBS) — A woman has been found strangled to death in Schaumburg.
Tiffany Thrasher, 33, was found dead inside an apartment at 2605 Clipper Drive, police said in a news release. Officers were called to the scene Sunday for a well-being check.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the woman had been strangled, police said.
No persons are in custody and no motive has not been established, police said.
The crime occurred between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Schaumburg Police Department Detective Division at (847) 882-3534.
Thrasher was originally from Texas but has lived in the Chicago region for the past several years.