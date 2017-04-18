Armed Robber Targeting Cabdrivers On North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cabdrivers were targeted in five armed robberies Friday and Saturday in the Bucktown, Avondale, Logan Square and Wrigleyville neighborhoods on the North Side.
Each time, the robber flagged down a cabdriver and requested a ride, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
As they approached their destination, the robber pulled a weapon, and demanded money and cellphones, police said. Twice, the robber used what was believed to be a handgun, holding it to the cabbie’s head while demanding money. Another time, the robber used a large knife and stabbed the driver in the torso.
The robberies happened:
- at 1:25 a.m. April 14 in the 2000 block of West Webster;
- at 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. April 14 in the 3500 block of West Melrose;
- at 1:20 a.m. April 15 in the 3700 block of North Clark;
- at 4:15 a.m. April 15 in the 2000 block of West Fullerton; and
- at 11 p.m. April 15 in the 2600 block of North Kimball.
The robber was described as a Hispanic male, 150-160 pounds, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, clean-shaven, and wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
