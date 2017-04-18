Bulls Will Pick 16th In NBA Draft

By Cody Westerlund–
(CBS) The Bulls will pick 16th in the NBA Draft in June after they lost a tiebreaker drawing with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday afternoon.
Chicago and Portland each made the playoffs with identical 41-41 records, necessitating their inclusion in the tiebreak drawing, which the NBA conducted using ping-pong balls.
It will mark the second straight season the Bulls draft in the mid-teens, though they were in the lottery last season after missing the playoffs. The Bulls took Denzel Valentine with the 14th pick in 2016.
The NBA Draft will take place June 22.
On the court, the Bulls lead 1-0 in their best-of-seven first-round series against the Celtics. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Boston.
