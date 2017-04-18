First Base From Cubs’ World Series Clincher Sells For More Than $100K

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winning the World Series in 2016 was priceless for the Cubs and their fans, but memorabilia from the historic championship has been selling for hundreds, thousands, and even tens of thousands of dollars in online auctions.
Major League Baseball has been auctioning off autographed jerseys, baseballs, and bats; World Series infield dirt; and even game-worn jerseys from the ring ceremony at Wrigley Field last week.
There was a last-minute flurry of bids for the base Anthony Rizzo stepped on to record the final out in Game 7 against the Indians, ending the Cubs’ historic 108-year World Series drought. It ended up selling for more than $101,000.
The Cubs’ on-deck circle used in Cleveland went for more than $40,000.
A ball pitched into the dirt against National League MVP Kris Bryant in Game 7 even sold for more than $10,500.